HELENA, Mont. - State fire management officials estimate approximately 50 residences have been lost this year to date, due to Montana wildfires.

As of Aug. 17 at around 8 a.m., there are reportedly 25 large fire incidents in the state. Montana remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the number three priority region in the nation.

Since Jan. 1, there have been over 2,040 fire starts in Montana burning around 792,000 acres. Since the governor’s fire briefing last Tuesday, there have been 96 new fire starts.

The largest fire in Montana is the Richard Spring Fire, at 170,000 acres and 65% containment.

However, the top priority fire in Montana is the West Lolo Complex-Thorne Fire, estimated at 32,121 acres and 15% containment.

Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $39.2 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.