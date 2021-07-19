UPDATE: JULY 19 AT 4:20 P.M.

SO, RVFD and BMVFD responded to a small fire Monday afternoon at the end of Oil Field Road.

According to the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office, it was discovered that a bird was electrocuted on the power pole and fell to the ground starting the fire.

The fire was promptly named the 'fried chicken fire". It is reportedly out now.

A fire was reported off Golf Course Road and Oil Field Road, according to Musselshell County DES.

Crews are on their way.

Check back for updates.