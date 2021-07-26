UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 3:50 P.M.

Garfield County DES reports the Devils Creek Fire is 6% contained,

Operations are reportedly going well as crews continue to burn in lines to the lake.

Ice and water are being provided directly to all personnel on scene.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Mont. - The Devils Creek Fire is currently burning 11,000 acres near Jordan and is zero-percent contained as of Monday.

The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have closed all of the Devils Creek Road.

The fire is burning roughly 36-miles from Jordan toward the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge and Fort Peck Lake.

According to Garfield County DES' Facebook post, crews are still working structure protection of homes and buildings in the area. Crews will monitor the fire along Herman Ridge. No structures have been lost at this time.

No more local resources have been assigned to the Devils Creek Fire due to a concern more fires may start within the county, and request for help may cause a safety concern due to severe fire behavior, Garfield County DES said.

Garfield DES is putting together a list of volunteers and equipment to offer the command team. They are asking when people are available and if they have a working fire radio. Send to DES through Facebook or text Anne at (406) 853-3610.

Four out of the five firefighters who received burn injuries in the Devils Creek Fire after shifting winds moved the fire back have been released from the hospital as of Monday.