UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 2:18 P.M.

The Crooked Creek Fire near the Pryor Mountains is now 4,500 acres, according to InciWeb. The Crooked Creek fire is located in the Pryor Mountains along the Carbon County and Big Horn County border on National Forest System lands adjacent to the Crow Indian Reservation.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Beartooth Ranger District, has issued a closure order of all National Forest System lands, including roads and trails, for the protection of public health and safety, according to InciWeb. The Carbon County Sheriff's Department has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the Sage Creek area. The fire is currently staffed by one BLM wildland engine and a helicopter. Three large airtankers are conducting retardant drops on the fire. A map of the closure area has been attached below. Note, the area affected by the closure is highlighted in purple:

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9:33 A.M.

The Crooked Creek fire burning in the Pryor Mountains is an estimated 500 acres, Al Nash with Bureau of Land Management tells us.

Nash says the fire is mainly located on the Crow Reservation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Crews are responding to a wildfire in the Pryor Mountains.

The Beartooth Ranger District said the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

There are no size estimates at this time.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.