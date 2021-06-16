UPDATE: JUNE 26 AT 7:31 P.M.
The Bureau of Land Management is reporting the Crooked Creek Fire has grown to 5,100 acres.
At this time the fire is 0 percent contained.
Three air tankers from Billings Air Tanker Base were dispatched to drop retardant on the fire before nightfall Tuesday.
Firefighting efforts resumed Wednesday with three large air tankers and a BLM helicopter and wildland engine.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 2:18 P.M.
UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9:33 A.M.
The Crooked Creek fire burning in the Pryor Mountains is an estimated 500 acres, Al Nash with Bureau of Land Management tells us.
Nash says the fire is mainly located on the Crow Reservation in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Crews are responding to a wildfire in the Pryor Mountains.
The Beartooth Ranger District said the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.
There are no size estimates at this time.
We will bring more information as it becomes available.