ASHLAND, Mont. - Crews are working to set up fire lines around the Rice Fire and Snider Fire Friday burning north of Ashland.

Currently, the Rice Fire is covering 12,318-acres and the Snider Fire is covering 31,588-acres -- both are 0-percent contained. The fires ignited mid-day Wednesday and rapidly increased due to high temperatures, full-grown vegetation and unpredictable wind.

The Rice fire is burning 6-miles north of Ashland, east of the Tongue River, and the Snider Fire is burning 20-miles north of Ashland along the Tongue River and Tongue River Road on the east and west sides, according to a release from the Montana Department of Natural Resource Conservation (DNRC).

There are three helicopters, 15 engines, one water tender, four twenty-person hand crews and five heavy equipment assigned to battle the fires.

The DNRC says crews are removing an area of flammable vegetation to bare down soil -- this is important due to Saturday's forecasted weather to be hot and windy like the past few days.

The DNRC says burnout operations helped crews further secure the borders on the eastern and southern regions. "The unburned vegetation in this area is burned to increase the black area, which helps further secure the fire’s perimeter and makes it less likely the fire will move outside of that area," the DNRC says in the release.

There are no closures or evacuations at this time.