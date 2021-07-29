UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 10:12 P.M.

Crews working the section of the fire on the Crow Reservation helped to save a home near Sarpy Road Thursday when 30-foot flames jumped grader lines, T ask Force Leader trainee Garret Costa said.

Wednesday evening, the Crow squad and helitack and visiting engines completed burning out along the fireline from the Little Bighorn River just south of Dunmore eastward to Sarpy Road. As the crew burned grass between fireline and the fire edge, the helicopter caught “slopovers” where the fire tried to grow across firelines, and a Padlock Ranch grader built line around those slopovers.

Thursday, three engines checked on all hot spots. Bucket work by the Crow helicopter east of the river helped to cool areas, although some fire was still burning in a few cottonwood trees Thursday evening. There were “candlesticks still kicking flame out” at 7:30 p.m., Costa said.

Three engines will remain by homes at Dunmore overnight to reassure residents. Friday’s plans include crews using portable pumps to begin to mop up remaining hot spots along the river.

The Crow Tribe has proclaimed Stage II fire restrictions that prohibit most open flame including campfires and fireworks, most driving off-road and smoking outdoors unless in an area cleared of burnable materials.

UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 7:16 A.M.

The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said in a Facebook post fire activity died down by Dunmore around 1 a.m. Thursday but will continue in the heat during the day.

BIA said helicopters helped reduce the spread of the fire with bucket drops Wednesday evening moistening cottonwood limbs high in the trees by the river.

Crews reinforced the fireline from the Little Bighorn River eastward by conducting burnout operation clearing unburned fuel between the fire edge and graded fireline.

The public is asked to keep away from the River Road and Dunmore to give firefighters enough space to work.

HARDIN, Mont. - The Poverty Flats Fire is burning roughly 75,000 acres and is 5-percent contained Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said winds pulled the fire more than 15 miles south in 24 hours. It threatened homes homes around Dunmore and the Black Lodge district Wednesday, halfway between Hardin and Crow Agency.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, but there is a temporary shelter set up at the Tribal Multipurpose Building in Crow and about 20 people were relocated there.

FEMA approved Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) which will reimburse up to 75-percent of the state's firefighting spending in federal funds for the Poverty Flats Fire.