Update at 6:07 pm

Musselshell County DES says county assist has been activated for the North Delphia fire.

Around 100 firefighters are en route and on the scene of the fire, including two helicopters and single-engine air tankers.

Crews are protecting all structures in the subdivision according to Musselshell County DES.

Update at 5:09 pm

In an update at 5:01 pm, Musselshell County DES says the North Delhpia fire is now estimated to be 100 to 200 acres large.

Spot fires caused by the wind have caused the fire to jump the road and be on the south side of Sheepherder Trail according to the update.

Pre-evacuation notices have been given to residents.

All county assets have been mobilized, as well as DNRC and BLM hotshots.

Previous coverage:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell County DES is reporting a fire in the North Delphia subdivision.

According to the report, multiple units are on scene and a DNRC is helicopter en route.

At this time Musselshell County DES says they will provide more information as it becomes available.

