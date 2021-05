ASHLAND, Mont. - Firefighters are currently on scene of a fire at the Club Buffet Bar and Casino on HWY 212 in Ashland.

A deputy on scene told us everyone was able to get out of the building safely. However, the bar is still burning with active flames.

With the amount of smoke the fire is causing, the Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid the area and give fire crews room to work.

We're working to get more details on the fire. Right now, crews are not sure what caused the fire.