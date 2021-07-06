CROW INDIAN RESERVATION, Mont. - Crews are working to contain a wildfire, known as the Section House Fire, on the south side of West Pryor Mountain on the Crow Reservation.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire is estimated to be 50 to 100 acres in size.

Tuesday afternoon, a reconnaissance flight found smoke in grass and junipers in the area, the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reports.

Engines and helicopters from Pryor, Crow Agency and Billings, responded but due to extremely dry conditions, the fire spread quickly.

According to the BIA, the fire was caused by lightning which struck in a rough, roadless coulee Sunday, where it then smoldered for over 24 hours before igniting.