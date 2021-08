Update at 6:13 pm:

The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reports that west winds around 2:30 pm caught the Cottonwood fire in trees along Pryor Creek, driving the fire east into a wheat stubble field on the bench.

As resources were heading to the fire, it reportedly flared, and two homes were temporarily threatened.

Helicopters responded immediately, and task forces of engines from the Owl Creek fire southeast of Lodge Grass and from the Billings BLM arrived at the fire around 4:00 pm.

Before crews arrived, local ranchers with more than seven slip-ons, pickups with tanks on the bed, were helping with the fire according to the report.

The Cottonwood fire was estimated to be 2,500 acres large at 5:30 pm.

There are a few ranches in the potential eventual path of the fire, however, the report says the threatened area is relatively unpopulated.

The Crater Ridge Fire in Eskimo Creek on the Bighorn National Forest is putting up a large column but has not come within a mile of the Crow Reservation according to the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency.

“Most of all, our thoughts tonight are with Northern Cheyenne Reservation residents as the enormous Richard Spring fire there is poised to roll south tonight toward communities along US 212,” BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said.

The Wildland fire Incidents Map is reporting a new fire that was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

According to the map the Cottonwood fire is near Billings and was discovered Aug. 10 at 2:49 pm.

At this time the fire is reportedly estimated to be 100 acres large.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.