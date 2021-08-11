UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 9:58 A.M.

The Cottonwood Fire is currently burning 1,600 acres near Billings as of Wednesday morning.

The Wildland Fire Incidents Map reports the fire behavior is extreme.

Fire crews are managing it as a Type 3 incident.

The fire's cause was ruled as started by a human.

It is currently zero-percent contained.

UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 4 A.M.

Right now, crews are investigating the cause of the Cottonwood Fire that's burning around 2,500 acres.

A few ranches are in the potential path of the fire, but crews say the threatened area is relatively unpopulated.

More engines and air support are returning early Wednesday morning to try and begin securing a fire line.

The red flag warning has been extended through Wednesday, until 10 p.m., for strong winds from the north and very low humidity.

UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 6:15 P.M.

The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reports that west winds around 2:30 pm caught the Cottonwood fire in trees along Pryor Creek, driving the fire east into a wheat stubble field on the bench.

As resources were heading to the fire, it reportedly flared, and two homes were temporarily threatened.

Helicopters responded immediately, and task forces of engines from the Owl Creek fire southeast of Lodge Grass and from the Billings BLM arrived at the fire around 4:00 pm.

Before crews arrived, local ranchers with more than seven slip-ons, pickups with tanks on the bed, were helping with the fire according to the report.

The Cottonwood fire was estimated to be 2,500 acres large at 5:30 pm.

There are a few ranches in the potential eventual path of the fire, however, the report says the threatened area is relatively unpopulated.

The Crater Ridge Fire in Eskimo Creek on the Bighorn National Forest is putting up a large column but has not come within a mile of the Crow Reservation according to the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency.

“Most of all, our thoughts tonight are with Northern Cheyenne Reservation residents as the enormous Richard Spring fire there is poised to roll south tonight toward communities along US 212,” BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said.

The Wildland fire Incidents Map is reporting a new fire that was discovered Tuesday afternoon.

According to the map the Cottonwood fire is near Billings and was discovered Aug. 10 at 2:49 pm.

At this time the fire is reportedly estimated to be 100 acres large.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.