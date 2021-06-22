ROBERTS, Mont. - The Cooney Reservoir has reopened for all recreationalists, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced Tuesday.

According to a release from FWP, the reservoir was under emergency closure due to fire crews scooping water and dropping it onto the Robertson Draw Fire burning near Red Lodge.

The fire is currently 45 percent contained, according to FWP, and crews are now mainly using the Buffalo Bill Reservoir in Wyoming.

Cooney Reservoir is open until further notice, and Cooney State Park is open for camping and use; however, campfires are not allowed on all FWP managed land in Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties this week due to fire danger.