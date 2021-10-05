ROSEBUD Co. - A fire discovered early Tuesday morning in Rosebud County is burning an estimated 250 acres.

The fire is 1 mile south of the reservation in the Zook Creek area, southwest of Birney.

An initial investigation shows the cause of the fire is natural.

Right now, fire crews with BIA Northern Cheyenne Agency and the Ashland Ranger District are on scene tackling the fire.

The National Weather Service says there is elevated fire danger through Wednesday of this week, with high temperatures and gusty winds.