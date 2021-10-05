UPDATE: OCT. 6 AT 12:02 am:

The 1,100 acre Coal Bank Fire has crossed onto the eastern portion of the Morland property of the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency reports they have local resources on the fire working with Bureau of Land Management.

UPDATE: OCT. 5 AT 7:10 P.M.

The Coal Bank Fire is now burning 1,100 acres.

Mark Jacobsen, with the Bureau of Land Management, says the initial investigation shows the cause of the fire is natural. It was likely caused by a burning coal seam in the area.

Local, county and federal resources are on the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - A fire discovered early Tuesday morning in Rosebud County is burning an estimated 250 acres.

The fire is 1 mile south of the reservation in the Zook Creek area, southwest of Birney.

An initial investigation shows the cause of the fire is natural.

Right now, fire crews with BIA Northern Cheyenne Agency and the Ashland Ranger District are on scene tackling the fire.

The National Weather Service says there is elevated fire danger through Wednesday of this week, with high temperatures and gusty winds.