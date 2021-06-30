CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Carbon County will move into Stage II fire restrictions beginning Friday, July 2 at midnight, due to dry conditions and heat.

At this time, the county does not have the authority to ban fireworks on private lands in the county.

However, fire danger in the area is VERY HIGH and extreme caution should be used if lighting fireworks. This means that fireworks should be ignited in non-flammable areas and fire suppression items such as water hoses, fire extinguishers and shovels should be on hand to extinguish any fire starts. Please note that you are liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.

According to Carbon Alert, the decision was made after the County Fire Warden, County Attorney, concerned citizens and County Commissioners met.