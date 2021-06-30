CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Carbon County will move into Stage II fire restrictions beginning Friday, July 2 at midnight, due to dry conditions and heat.
At this time, the county does not have the authority to ban fireworks on private lands in the county.
However, fire danger in the area is VERY HIGH and extreme caution should be used if lighting fireworks. This means that fireworks should be ignited in non-flammable areas and fire suppression items such as water hoses, fire extinguishers and shovels should be on hand to extinguish any fire starts. Please note that you are liable for all suppression costs and damages if you start a fire.
According to Carbon Alert, the decision was made after the County Fire Warden, County Attorney, concerned citizens and County Commissioners met.
Stage II restrictions prohibit ALL burning on private lands and includes open burns, camp fires and trash barrels. It also prohibits the operation of motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.
Lastly, operating any internal combustion engines, welding or use of open flame torches directly within or above flammable wildland fuels is not allowed during the hours of 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. Agricultural operations will be exempt from these limited hours of operation.
As a reminder, lands within incorporated cities and towns are exempt from the county’s restrictions. Check with the City/Town Clerk or local Fire Chief as to any regulations concerning burning or use of fireworks within the municipality.
This is also true for any lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and State of Montana.
Visit firedanger.info for specific information concerning Stage II restrictions or call 406-426-8299 with questions.