CARBON COUNTY- Starting Wednesday, August 19, campfires will not be allowed on Fish, Wildlife and Parks properties in Carbon County until further notice.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were announced countywide, and FWP is following the lead of county commissioners.

Fire restrictions are being put in place due to dry, warm weather that increases the danger of human-caused wildfires.

Affected fishing access sites along the Clarks Fork River include Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone south of Bridger plus Bridger Bend and Weymiller south of Belfry. Along Rock Creek between Roberts and Red Lodge, affected fishing access sites include Horse Thief Station, Beaver Lodge, Bull Springs and Water Birch.

Open fires are not allowed year-round at Silver Rund wildlife management area, south of Red Lodge.

Campfires will still be allowed at Cooney State Park within established fire rings.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials according to FWP.

No exemptions have been made by FWP for campfires or charcoal grills in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south-central Montana. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.