BILLINGS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are restricting campfires at most Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sites in Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties beginning this week due to fire danger.
Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater county commissioners placed Stage I fire restrictions this week, which lead to this decision by FWP.
These restrictions will be in place until further notice.
According to a release from FWP, the campfire restrictions are in place at the following fishing access sites in Yellowstone County:
- Broadview Pond at Broadview
- Sites along the Yellowstone River:
- Duck Creek
- South Hills
- East Bridge
- Voyagers Rest
- Gritty Stone
- Bundy Bridge
- Captain Clark
- Manuel Lisa
- Lake Elmo State Park
- Pictograph State Park
The following FWP fishing access sites in Stillwater County will have campfire restrictions:
- Sites along the Yellowstone River:
- Buffalo Mirage
- Indian Fort
- Holmgren Ranch
- Sites along the Stillwater River:
- Absaroka
- Buffalo Jump
- Castle Rock
- Cliff Swallow
- Fireman’s Point
- Homestead Isle
- Jeffrey’s Landing
- Moraine
- Swinging Bridge
- Whitebird
- Rosebud Isle fishing access site at Nye
The following fishing access sites in Carbon County have restrictions in place:
- Cooney State Park
- Beaver Lodge
- Bluewater Springs
- Bridger
- Bridger Bend
- Bull Springs
- Clarks Fork Yellowstone
- Horse Thief Station
- Water Birch
- Weymiller
According to FWP, open fires are banned all year at the Yellowstone River Wildlife Management Area near Pompeys Pillar and Silver Run Wildlife Management Area south of Red Lodge.
Stage I fire restrictions mean campfires are only allowed in areas that explicitly say they are, smoking is banned outside of vehicles and areas not within a 3-foot diameter away from flammable materials.
FWP said there are no exceptions for campfires or charcoal grills in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. Grills that use liquefied petroleum gas or propane stoves with an on and off switch are allowed.
FWP said the restrictions are meant to prevent human-caused wildfires due to the dry and war weather.