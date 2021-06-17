BILLINGS, Mont. - Wildlife officials are restricting campfires at most Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sites in Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater counties beginning this week due to fire danger.

Yellowstone, Carbon and Stillwater county commissioners placed Stage I fire restrictions this week, which lead to this decision by FWP.

These restrictions will be in place until further notice.

According to a release from FWP, the campfire restrictions are in place at the following fishing access sites in Yellowstone County:

Broadview Pond at Broadview

Sites along the Yellowstone River:

Duck Creek



South Hills



East Bridge



Voyagers Rest



Gritty Stone



Bundy Bridge



Captain Clark



Manuel Lisa

Lake Elmo State Park

Pictograph State Park

The following FWP fishing access sites in Stillwater County will have campfire restrictions:

Sites along the Yellowstone River:

Buffalo Mirage



Indian Fort



Holmgren Ranch

Sites along the Stillwater River:

Absaroka



Buffalo Jump



Castle Rock



Cliff Swallow



Fireman’s Point



Homestead Isle



Jeffrey’s Landing



Moraine



Swinging Bridge



Whitebird

Rosebud Isle fishing access site at Nye

The following fishing access sites in Carbon County have restrictions in place:

Cooney State Park

Beaver Lodge

Bluewater Springs

Bridger

Bridger Bend

Bull Springs

Clarks Fork Yellowstone

Horse Thief Station

Water Birch

Weymiller

According to FWP, open fires are banned all year at the Yellowstone River Wildlife Management Area near Pompeys Pillar and Silver Run Wildlife Management Area south of Red Lodge.

Stage I fire restrictions mean campfires are only allowed in areas that explicitly say they are, smoking is banned outside of vehicles and areas not within a 3-foot diameter away from flammable materials.

FWP said there are no exceptions for campfires or charcoal grills in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. Grills that use liquefied petroleum gas or propane stoves with an on and off switch are allowed.

FWP said the restrictions are meant to prevent human-caused wildfires due to the dry and war weather.