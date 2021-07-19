Fire Mode
Phillip Ohnemus

The Buffalo Fire is now 75-percent contained as of Monday, July 19.

The fire has burned 288 acres in Yellowstone County.

There are four engines and one hand crew battling thee fire currently, totaling 26 people.

The fire has burned seven structures and crews are evaluating. At this time, it is uncertain if those structures were primary or secondary, meaning sheds versus homes. 

