...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, along with potential
for wet and dry thunderstorms producing gusty and erratic
outflow winds, will create erratic fire behavior for existing
fires and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127
128...129.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southwest MT...Gallatin.
* WIND: Strong westerly outflow with gusts over 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Near 100 to 105 degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures reaching 102
to 109 degrees in many areas today. Overnight lows will struggle
to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to
leave children and pets in the vehicle.
&&