BULL MOUNTAINS, Mont. -- The Bureau of Land Management is conducting a controlled burn in the Bull Mountains. Two hundred and seventy acres of land North of Billings is being set on fire in a prescribed burn by the Bureau of Land Management.

BLM's Taig O'Donnell says this is one of ten units that they've been working on for the past five years to help prevent wildfires.

"All of this kicked off after the 2012 Dahl fire," O'Donnell says, "large catastrophic fire, burned a lot of structures -- and a lot of private landowners got on board and took things into their own hands and did a bunch of fuels mitigation work on their own property and we're just tagging onto that and taking those fuel and taking those fuel mitigation efforts deeper into the unburned pocket that we have out here in the bull mountains."

O'Donnell says this type of landscape should burn naturally on a regular basis, and while firefighters are on their toes -- ready to put out fires -- the terrain ends up not burning as much as it normally should. O'Donnell says his team's job is to purposely light up the terrain in favorable weather, so the countryside is less likely to spark and cause an even more dangerous fire on its own.

"We're taking some of the brush components out of here and the needle cast out of here and kind of reintroducing fire into the landscape in more of a natural setting," continues O'Donnell, "we'll be out here all day today and tomorrow; we can be out here through the weekend as well it'll just depend on what happens today and what the burning conditions are like."