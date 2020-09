BILLINGS, Mont. - Heavy smoke has swept over the Billings area.

The Billings Fire Department says the public should know the smoke is coming from multiple wildland fires burning in surrounding counties, including Garfield, Musselshell, Big Horn and Rosebud. There are no fires currently in Yellowstone County.

The National Weather Service declared a red flag warning Wednesday for most counties in south-central and eastern Montana due to extreme high fire danger and changing wind conditions.

If you see active flames, you are asked to call 911.