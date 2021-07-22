LOVELL, Wyo. - Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is entering Stage II fire restrictions July 21 due to severely high fire danger throughout Montana and Wyoming.

According to a Facebook post from BCNRA, the following is banned under Stage II fire restrictions throughout the park:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, charcoal barbecue or grills

Smoking with the exception of within an enclosed vehicle or building

Stage II Fire restrictions are in place until further notice.