LOVELL, Wyo. - Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is entering Stage II fire restrictions July 21 due to severely high fire danger throughout Montana and Wyoming.
According to a Facebook post from BCNRA, the following is banned under Stage II fire restrictions throughout the park:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire, charcoal barbecue or grills
- Smoking with the exception of within an enclosed vehicle or building
Stage II Fire restrictions are in place until further notice.