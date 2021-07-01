CROW AGENCY, Mont. - BIA Crow Agency Fire responded to four fires in less than a week.

Most recently, crews were on scene of a fire on Highway 212 that was lit by a blown semi tire in the downhill side of the highway approaching Crow Agency from the east.

According to a release from the BIA, this roadside fire flashed across 13 acres of grass in a few minutes. Four engines were able to corral the 6- to 9-foot flames by about 2 p.m.

“The semis didn’t even slow down for us,” Incident Commander Garret Costa said.

Though they were able to contain the fire, they say it was difficult with travelers still driving 70 mph through the smoke.

Michael Stops, Chief Ranger of the NPS Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, and a Big Horn County Sheriff officer attempted downhill traffic control with their emergency lights.

But they still ask you to use common sense and “give every consideration to emergency workers at a roadside incident," Duty Officer Lee Old Bear. “We want to make sure everyone makes it home.”

Fires flared as humidity dropped to 12% at Crow Agency and Billings this afternoon.

At about 11 a.m. local ranchers stopped the 0.4 acre Lower Rotten Grass Creek fire with help from a large water tank, UTVs, and a BIA engine. That fire started from farm equipment.

On Tuesday, Crow engines extinguished a small human-caused fire off Plenty Hawk Drive in Crow Agency, and 1.5 acres of burning grass where people dump trash above the Lodge Grass rodeo grounds.