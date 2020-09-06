Huff Fire.jpeg

Image Courtesy Inciweb. Smoke from the Huff Fire over Jordan, MT 9/2/2020

JORDAN, MT - The Huff Fire continues to burn in Garfield County with 30% containment. While the community of Jordan escaped the fire, farmers and ranchers on the outskirts of town haven't been so lucky.

The fire has consumed more than 47,000 acres, most of which is farm and ranch land.

The Garfield Fire Foundation listed the following ways and locations that you can offer donations and assistance:

 
Hay Donations and Hay Hauling
Call or Text Jana Hance
406-974-2555
 
Fencing or Ranch Supply Donations
Lori Murnion
406-977-2334
 
Monetary Donations
Garfield County Bank
PO Box 6
Jordan, MT 59337
406-557-2201
 
Food / Household Supply Donations
Jeanna Stanton
406-230-1672
 
Fencing Crews Donating Time
Anne Miller
406-853-3610
 
For ease and speed of dispersal to those affected, please send monetary donations for food and fuel to the Garfield County Fire Foundation to the Garfield County Bank.

Tags

Recommended for you