JORDAN, MT - The Huff Fire continues to burn in Garfield County with 30% containment. While the community of Jordan escaped the fire, farmers and ranchers on the outskirts of town haven't been so lucky.

The fire has consumed more than 47,000 acres, most of which is farm and ranch land.

The Garfield Fire Foundation listed the following ways and locations that you can offer donations and assistance:

Hay Donations and Hay Hauling Call or Text Jana Hance 406-974-2555

Fencing or Ranch Supply Donations Lori Murnion 406-977-2334

Monetary Donations Garfield County Bank PO Box 6 Jordan, MT 59337 406-557-2201

Food / Household Supply Donations Jeanna Stanton 406-230-1672

Fencing Crews Donating Time Anne Miller 406-853-3610