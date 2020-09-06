JORDAN, MT - The Huff Fire continues to burn in Garfield County with 30% containment. While the community of Jordan escaped the fire, farmers and ranchers on the outskirts of town haven't been so lucky.
The fire has consumed more than 47,000 acres, most of which is farm and ranch land.
The Garfield Fire Foundation listed the following ways and locations that you can offer donations and assistance:
Hay Donations and Hay Hauling
Call or Text Jana Hance
406-974-2555
Fencing or Ranch Supply Donations
Lori Murnion
406-977-2334
Monetary Donations
Garfield County Bank
PO Box 6
Jordan, MT 59337
406-557-2201
Food / Household Supply Donations
Jeanna Stanton
406-230-1672
Fencing Crews Donating Time
Anne Miller
406-853-3610
For ease and speed of dispersal to those affected, please send monetary donations for food and fuel to the Garfield County Fire Foundation to the Garfield County Bank.