ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. -Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton shared, on Wednesday, some aerial photos he captured of the devastation caused by the Richard Springs Fire.

The fire was identified on Aug. 8 about 10 miles southwest of Colstrip. According to InciWeb, it consumed 171,130 acres, including land that was used for ranching.

Now, the Rosebud County Cattlewomen, in conjunction with the non-profit Friends and Family, have set up an account to help those affected by the fire.