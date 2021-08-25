ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. -Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton shared, on Wednesday, some aerial photos he captured of the devastation caused by the  Richard Springs Fire.
 
The fire was identified on Aug. 8 about 10 miles southwest of Colstrip. According to InciWeb, it consumed 171,130 acres, including land that was used for ranching. 
 
Now, the Rosebud County Cattlewomen, in conjunction with the non-profit Friends and Family, have set up an account to help those affected by the fire. 
 
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 957, Forsyth, MT, 59327. If you would like a tax-deductible receipt, you are advised to include a return address.
 
Donations can be made to the Richard Springs Fire as a whole or individual ranches.
 
InciWeb indicates that the fire is 100% contained.

Tags

Recommended for you