UPDATE JUNE 17 AT 7:11 A.M.

Additional firefighting resources arrived on scene of the Crooked Creek Fire Thursday, bringing the total number of people working on the fire to 69.

The Vale Hotshots and a Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew along with several wild land fire engines and a water tender were added.

Billings Airtanker Base air tankers are being used for retardant drop on the fire, and a Temporary Flight Restriction has been established over the area of the Crooked Creek Fire to provide a safe environment so firefighting aircraft may operate in the area.

At this time both the USDA Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have issued closure orders for public lands in the area surrounding the fire in the interest of public safety.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions were also implemented Thursday morning on BLM-managed lands in Carbon County.

At this time, the fire is 5,100 acres large and 0 percent contained.

UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 4:25 P.M.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for residents in the Sage Creek area.

According to InciWeb, it is estimated that the fire will be contained on Saturday, July 17, around midnight.

InciWeb also states there is a total of nine personnel working the fire.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 7:31 P.M.

The Bureau of Land Management is reporting the Crooked Creek Fire has grown to 5,100 acres.

At this time the fire is 0 percent contained.

Three air tankers from Billings Air Tanker Base were dispatched to drop retardant on the fire before nightfall Tuesday.

Firefighting efforts resumed Wednesday with three large air tankers and a BLM helicopter and wildland engine.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 2:18 P.M.

The Crooked Creek Fire near the Pryor Mountains is now 4,500 acres, according to InciWeb. The Crooked Creek fire is located in the Pryor Mountains along the Carbon County and Big Horn County border on National Forest System lands adjacent to the Crow Indian Reservation.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Beartooth Ranger District, has issued a closure order of all National Forest System lands, including roads and trails, for the protection of public health and safety, according to InciWeb. The Carbon County Sheriff's Department has issued a pre-evacuation warning for the Sage Creek area. The fire is currently staffed by one BLM wildland engine and a helicopter. Three large airtankers are conducting retardant drops on the fire. A map of the closure area has been attached below. Note, the area affected by the closure is highlighted in purple:

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9:33 A.M.

The Crooked Creek fire burning in the Pryor Mountains is an estimated 500 acres, Al Nash with Bureau of Land Management tells us.

Nash says the fire is mainly located on the Crow Reservation in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Crews are responding to a wildfire in the Pryor Mountains.

The Beartooth Ranger District said the fire was reported Tuesday afternoon.

There are no size estimates at this time.

We will bring more information as it becomes available.