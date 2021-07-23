GARFIELD COUNTY, Mont. - Five federal firefighters were injured Thursday night while battling a fire in Garfield County.

According to a Facebook post from the Bureau of Land Management - Montana/Dakotas (BLM), the fire unexpectedly shifted moving the it back over to where they were building a fire line on the Devils Creek Fire perimeter.

The injured firefighters were assigned to the fire to help Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Garfield County and local resources.

They were evacuated from the fire and are now being medically assessed to determine the degree of their injuries, according to BLM.

BLM said the fire has been behaving unpredictably due to several wind fluctuations and quick spreading rates amid thunderstorms and related cells moving through the area when the incident happened.

Gov. Gianforte wrote the following message on Facebook:

"Last night, five firefighters sustained burn injuries while responding to fire in Garfield County. Our firefighters are heroes. Please join me in praying for their full recovery and for the safety and protection of all those on the front lines."

The Devils Creek Fire is burning in rough, steep terrain located near the Pine Grove School roughly 36 miles north of Jordan and east of the Devils Creek Road. It is sized at about 375 acres of BLM and private property. BLM said lightning started the fire.

Crews are continuing to fight the fire.

BLM said they will update with more information on the incident as it becomes available.