MONTANA - According to a wildfire briefing, given on Monday around noon, there are 19 large fire incidents in Montana.

The state remains in Preparedness Level 5, and the Northern Rockies region is the number one priority region in the nation.

Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,600 fire starts in Montana burning around 220,000 acres, with over 600 starts this month.

The largest fire in Montana is the Robertson Draw Fire, now at 89% containment.

The top priority fire in the state, however, is the Divide Complex Fire, at 15% containment.

Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of roughly $105 million. Officials estimate that nearly $13 million from the fund have been spent fighting fire since the start of the state’s current fiscal year.

In the briefing, the governor and fire management professionals stressed the importance of firefighter safety when responding to fire across the landscape.