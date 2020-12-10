Fire Marshal shares holiday fire safety tips

BILLINGS- The fire marshal shared some essential fire safety tips to keep in mind during the holidays.
Deputy Fire Marshal Tyrone Morgan of the Billings Fire Department said if you have a live Christmas tree in your home, it's important to water it every day. He said you also want to check your lights for signs of damage before putting them up. It's also important to know how many lights you can safely string together.
"The other item is how many of your Christmas tree lights can be strung together?" said Morgan. "Your packaging and instructions will tell you. In some cases, it might be three strands of lights that can be interconnected into one outlet. We definitely do not want to overload your outlets."
He also said it's important to have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in any season.
"There have been several cases in 2020 alone here in your community where the smoke alarms have alerted the occupants," Morgan said. "Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors once a month. Hold that test button for 2-3 seconds. It should beep three times, have a pause, beep again three times."