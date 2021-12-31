BILLINGS-
Temperatures are expected to reach -13 with wind-chills of -35 on New Years Eve.
While many will be out ringing in the new year, the combination of sub-zeros and busy roads can spell trouble, especially for first responders.
Billings Fire Department shares what they do to manage calls and make sure their equipment works.
As temperatures drop, challenges increase for emergency workers, fortunately they have tools to improve their safety and their efficiency on frigid nights.
"Basically with this weather, all of our operations are slowed down a little bit, everything from responding in the trucks, to pretty much every action on the scene," Fire Station 1 Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said.
A lot of the steps the Fire Department takes deal with preventing issues such as freezing equipment,
"The nozzles are kept cracked open so there's flow going through the hose, so the hoses don't freeze up, get slush in them. The pumps recirculating. So we have to keep recirculating the pumps even if we're not on a fire," Bentz said.
When it comes down to the physical safety of the crews, they have ice cleats for their boots , and have to watch out for their respirator lines icing up as well.
A final reminder in which the public can assist the fire department, in their own small way.
If you have a fire hydrant on your property, keeping it shoveled out, and clear so it can be found easily and accessed easily is very helpful.