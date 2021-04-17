Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 PM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 3 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&