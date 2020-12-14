Yes it was super scary the lady who initially caused my first wreck left the scene but she clipped me enough to get me fish tailing which ended me being rear ended by a semi doing 55 spun me 7 times into a guard rail I had 6 of my 7 kiddos with me but then the mhp parked behind me and I was hit again by the mhp that was hit by the semi. We are definitely thankful to be alive and just beyond ourselves how we even survived this.
Unfortunately my camera got busted on my phone yesterday during the wreck that 2nd hit none of us were in seat belts since we were just getting back in from being checked out and I threw my arm out to keep my kiddo from hitting the dash and my phone flung and broke my camera lol. But after being hit the first time going 55 my suburban took such a good hit I had little to no damage it was the mhp hit with that semi that damaged alot
Honestly I am so beat up and bruised I don't want to see anyone lol. I can only message and e mail but my camera is broke and then I look sooooo bad and can barley walk And yes my husband the chs truck driver a by stander they pulled him out of his car after asking him if he was ok and if they wanted him to he told us he was a diabetic and had not ate or drank in 3 hours so he had us check his legs and stuff he was terrified about that and then he said years ago he had a similar accident so his back he was worried about but I watched him in my mirror and I was sure he was dead the front of his car I wish I would of got pictures of the other vehicles involved but he was pushed into me so hard that his grill guard mangled and snapped on my suburban so he was crushed ultimately from the back and the front it pushed us a good 11ft on impact. To be honest all of us in my vehicle the mhp even the semi drivers should of been dead I have no clue how we all survived that.
Yeah that is fine, im sorry I have cancer so my body is not very good to begin with so my bruising today is pretty bad from hitting the steering wheel and all that They as far as I know have not found the lady who got me first she was in a pt cruiser that was blue on the bottom and either white or gray on top once I stopped spinning I seen her in the ditch and she just pulled out and left. When I was in the hospital the Sargent was being discharged I kept begging them to tell me he was at least alive because I was so worried about him so thankfully he is out of the hospital. Im definitely beyond myself on how any of us lived i keep replaying it in my head and can't compared how we lived through the first hit let alone the 2nd and I have no clue how the mhp lived that semi was going easily 60 on impact I definitely don't understand how we are all alive but I am so thankful. And the chs driver that got me he handled the semi so well after he got me he was able to keep that fully loaded propane tanker on the road I dont know how he did it but the whole situation can't be explained I just dont get how we all lived
6 of my 7 kids were in the vehicle and aside from my daughter having a lump on her head my sons legs hurt a bit they have no scratches they have nothing its crazy I don't understand it at all