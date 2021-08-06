MONTANA - A unit aviation manager with the Bureau of Land Management shared aerial views of firefighting efforts in Montana.
"I think people would be surprised at the amount of fires we have had in Eastern Montana from Billings all the way to Miles City," Unit Aviation Manger with the BLM Rick Lang said. "I think since this Spring we've had over 400 fires. A lot of them kind-of go unnoticed. We put them out and move on to the next one."
Lang is based in Miles City. He manages a tanker base and does air attack for firefighting efforts in Montana. That means he coordinates efforts so people on the ground and in the air stay safe as they fight wildfires.
"If we get a smoke report, we're pretty much launching everything with air resources and sending everything on the ground," he said. "An example just two days ago: there was a some kind of a truck dragging a chain along one of the highways. It sparked a fire along the side of the road and it went 1300 acres within 20 minutes. So, it's bone dry out there."
Lang said fire season started a month ahead of when it usually starts.
"Our firefighters have been maxed and taxed this season," he said.
Lang said the fuel shortage has been a challenge as well:
"Across the Western United States, there's been a huge fuel shortage. And, there have been planes that go to Helena for fuel and retardant. Sometimes, if they are out of fuel, they have to fly to Pocatello, Idaho to get fuel. It's been a logistical struggle."
Lang says people are respecting the no fly zones. He said he hasn't seen a drone on any of the fires he's worked on this summer.