BILLINGS, Mont. - Emergency crews rescued a person who fell near the "lollipop" water tower near the airport in Billings around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Billings Fire Fighters (BFF) said on Facebook a witness did not give very detailed initial accounts of what happened.
Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies found the person on a secondary ledge, and emergency crews were able to get to the person without ropes.
However, BFF said rescuing the person required a vertical extraction due to their injuries and location.
The person was brought to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.