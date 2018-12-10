A proposal to change the amount of cow and bull elk you can hunt has been shot down by the Fish & Wildlife Commission.
According to Bob Gibson of Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, this proposal gave hunters more access to tags to hunt antlerless elk; also known as cows.
This was in an effort to help maintain the elk population throughout the state of Montana. The proposal also reduced some bull elk hunting opportunities but only because the antlerless elk are the ones who are causing the majority of the overpopulation problems. We spoke with Dillon White, an avid hunter out of Billings, before we were told that this proposal was shot down. White told us that the proposal had it's pro's and con's and was ultimately indifferent about it.
"It's such a complex problem that FWP is facing right now that, how do you go about it without stepping on somebody's toes," said White.
Gibson told us that FWP will revisit the issue next year after more data is collected. Once they are able to gather more information, they will hopefully be able to pinpoint more locations where elk over-population is an issue.