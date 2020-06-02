Yellowstone County voters adjust to mail in ballots, still understand the importance of voting

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County will be offering four ballot drop-off location sites around the county as this year's primary election is strictly mail-in ballots.

The four drop-off sites around the county include the Yellowstone County Election Office, Yellowstone Valley Cooperative, MetraPark Box Office and the main entrance of Laurel High School.

With voting taking place only in the form of all-mail ballots, voters had to adjust but some voters say they like mail-in voting better.

"I can look people up at home, I know exactly what I'm doing," Rachel Tremis said. "I don't feel rushed, I can definitely vote for the people whose issues I'm standing with the strongest."

Ballots were mailed out to all active voters, however if you were not an active voter at the time ballots were mailed out, you can still register at the MetraPark Box Office drop-off location until the 8 p.m. deadline. Though voting is different than year's past, voters like Tremis still know the importance of turning in their ballot.

"If you don't like the way things are going, voting is the way to change it. Vote to change the issues. If I don't vote, I have no right to complain about what is going on."

Ballots can be dropped off at either of the four locations throughout Yellowstone County until 8 p.m.