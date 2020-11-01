BILLINGS, Mont. - Regular registration for the November 3rd election has closed for Yellowstone County. As of Friday, according to Election Administrator Bret Rutherford, the county has official passed it's highest turn out for an election.

The previous record was set during the 2016 election, when 71,871 residents voted. Now, days before the election, the new record sits at 72,520.

On Election Day there will be expanded drop sites throughout the city along with a drive through kiosk at the Metra, which only Yellowstone County voters can use.

No registration or ballot replacements will be available at these sites

Anyone who missed the deadline to register can still do so, but it has to be in person at the MT Pavilion at MetraPark.

They will be accepting registrations until noon on Monday November 2nd. Late registration re-opens on November 3rd at 7 am and continues till 8 pm. Voters are encouraged register prior to Election Day to avoid long lines.