CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) released this statement Wednesday in regards to the events happening at the Capitol:

"Today's events at the Capitol were heartbreaking. We have deep political differences in this country, but we don't resolve them with mob violence. Our Republic has survived for more than 240 years out of a fidelity to the Constitution and a recognition of the peaceful transfer of power. My colleagues in Congress and I are resilient and we have a bipartisan commitment to protecting and defending the rule of law. We will uphold our Oath and stand up for the principles that have made our country the greatest and most exceptional nation in the history of mankind."