GREAT FALLS, Wash. — The state of Montana’s political condition has made national headlines since Monday, for its uncommon situation.

Uncommon for the reason that multiple top Republicans are vying for a congressional seat that is not vacant.

At the center of all of it — is Congressman Matt Rosendale.

It’s been long speculated that the congressman will run for senate against Senator Jon Tester, that speculation comes from across the board as the congressman himself has even hinted to it in meetings in D.C.

Rosendale has attempted and failed to capture this office previously, but according to his team, he has “a 54-point lead in a primary against Tim Sheehy and a 5-point lead on Sen. Tester,” a spokesperson for the congressman said via text Monday morning, adding that “Rep. Rosendale is the clear choice among Montana voters. He has their overwhelming trust and support should he decide to run.”

But will he? We asked him, and he had a lot to say.

“What I will tell you, we are considering it,” Rosendale said to Bradley Warren in a sit-down.

Rosendale continued to point out that he feels elite members of the Washington political circle are trying to manipulate the race. Calling out Mitch McConnell by name and expressing discontent with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

“I am certain of two things, number one Jon Tester will be replaced next year, and number two the voters of Montana are going to make that decision, not Mitch McConnell and the D.C. cartel.”

It's worth noting that Rosendale not only wasn’t against McConnell’s support in 2018 but according to multiple reports was involved in high-level Washington conversations about financial support from a conservative super PAC called “Club for Growth.”

But Rosendale says and is adamant about it — he’s not a member of club Washington D.C. and his top of mind, is Montana.

“To see 37 legislators come out, and saw we would really like to see Matt Rosendale run for the United States Senate, including the President of the Montana Senate.. and the Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives.. that’s powerful, and it’s humbling, and I don’t know how to express the appreciation that I have,” Rosendale said.

Republicans have made it very clear Senator Tester is on the top of their list to retire. Republicans like Senator Steve Daines, who recently gave an interview to CBS News explained that there’s a larger strategy at play and it’s to win back the Senate.

“That’s why we are being a lot more thoughtful and deliberate,” Daines said to CBS News.

Daines explained that within his role in the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he’s working to help elect candidates that cannot only get out of a primary election but cross the finish line in the general.

“I’m certain that he [Tester] will be replaced in 2024, we have done a lot of searching, polling to figure out who is the strongest candidate [that we put forward,]” Rosendale said.

Senior Montana Republicans think that the strongest candidate is Tim Sheehy. Daines, Gianforte, and Zinke have all made endorsements of the newcomer.

“I have been very clear, unfortunately, Jon Tester does not represent the people across the state of Montana, Jon is nice, I talked to Jon on a regular basis, [but when it comes time to votes,] he does not represent the people across the state of Montana,” Rosendale said.

As for the million-dollar question, what will Rosendale do?

“I am having conversations with my family, I am in prayer, we are making serious considerations about what is best for, the best path forward, for me, for my family and for the state, for the state, that’s the really critical part of this consideration,” Rosendale said.

So with that — check back later.