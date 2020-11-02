BILLINGS, Mont. - Since the Ballot Interference Prevention Act was recently enjoined, Montana Native Vote and Western Native Voice have been performing ballot collection efforts across Montana's seven tribal nations.

Marci McLean, executive director of both organizations, says this is just one of the services they provide to lessen the hardships of Native American voters on reservations.

"Not everybody owns a car or has the gas money to go take care of their business at the county office," she says. "I was one of those people one time, and I'd rather spend it on food and bills and taking care of my basic needs rather than leaving my home to get registered to vote."

Montana Native Vote and Western Native Voice also provide leadership development and educational services to encourage engagement in the legislative process.

While states are shattering voter turn out records across the country, Montana's seven tribal nations have not broken their record yet, according to data from WNV and MNV.

"We're still a little lower than we'd hoped that we'd be, but the thing is our voters in our targeted areas, 70% of them usually vote on Election Day," says McLean.

McLean says as of Monday, they've had 58% voter turnout in their targeted areas, only 2% shy of the 2016 presidential election.