Rosendale wraps up energy tour in Bozeman, weighs in on McConnell’s health

BOZEMAN, MT- Congressman Matt Rosendale wrapped up a multiday tour of Montana’s energy services with multiple members of Congress.

This is the second energy tour the congressman has organized in his career, he says this is an opportunity for members of Congress to not only communicate with the people on the ground working in oil finery plants in Laurel but also see hydroelectric and coal operations that the congressman calls the backbone of the American energy grid.

Congressman Rosendale said opportunities for other members of Congress to see this gives them firsthand knowledge when writing legislation.

“There’s no better way to make things clear to people than to let them see firsthand what’s going on and educate them,” Rosendale said.

Our team was able to speak with the Congressmen about a potential run for senate and the congressman’s opinions on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health, the congressman says no decision has been made when it comes to running for Congress, but still upset that the “D.C. cartel, led by Mitch McConnell,” is heavily involved in Montana politics.

As of recently, the congressman has spoken out on McConnel and "establishment-level Republicans'" involvement in the Senate race. He added that recent health issues with McConnell are concerning.

“Anytime that we see members of Congress or elected officials where their health has been compromised or diminished that’s a sorry state of affairs,” Rosendale said, “we want to make sure that all of our elected officials are functioning at their full capacity.. if you will.. if they are not, it becomes dangerous quite frankly for our nation, I hate to see and I’m sorry to see anyone who stays in office beyond what they’re capacity allows.”

The Congressman has not announced that he is running for office, rumors and speculation swirl as multiple top Republicans in the state have announced that they are running for her seat in Congress.