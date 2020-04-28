GREAT FALLS - Republican candidate for Montana's lone seat in the US House, Matt Rosendale, is declining an invitation from the Montana Farmers Union to debate other candidates for the US House seat this Saturday.

Rosendale, who lost to Senator Jon Tester in the 2018 bid for US Senate, is citing scheduling conflicts. An email sent from his campaign states, "Unfortunately, we have not been able to move Matt's other priorities to make it to this debate."

Shelby DeMars, with Rosendale's camp sent the email to Montana Right Now Monday adding, "Matt has deep ties to the agricultural community and has a long history of support from chairing local ag organizations to securing funding for irrigation projects and MSU Labs."

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said he was disappointed Rosendale wouldn't be in attendance, "You would think that he would want to come and talk to rural and ag issues. Agriculture is our number one industry. It kind of surprises me that he would ignore us."

The debate, sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, will feature the other 5 Republicans running against Rosendale. They are Debra Lamm, Joe Dooling, John Evankovich, Corey Stapleton, and Mark McGinley. Both Democrats, Kathleen Williams and Tom Winter, have also agreed to the debate.

The debate will be done virtually to adhere to social distancing guidelines and will be pre-recorded earlier in the day on Saturday. It will be broadcast across Montana on local SWX channels at 7:00 pm that night and will be streamed on www.montanarightnow.com.