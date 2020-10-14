BILLINGS, Mont. - President Donald Trump has made several visits to Montana in recent years – in 2016 as a candidate for president, as well as in 2018 in an effort to flip Senator Jon Tester's seat in the mid-term elections. Now, three weeks shy of Election Day, the president has not set foot in Montana for his re-election bid.

On Wednesday, the president did participate in a phone call to help rally his supporters in two key Montana races. Just weeks away from the election, the Republic National Committee got creative. They held a tele-rally in hopes of using President Trump to boost poll numbers for Senator Steve Daines and U.S. House candidate Matt Rosendale.

President Trump spoke for about six minutes during the call, praising Senator Daines and Rosendale.

"I had a chance to do a twofer, that's Steve and Matt together, and I said let me do that, and if later on I have to go out there, I'll go out there. I don't think there should be any reason though because they are two incredible, incredible people," President Trump said.

President Trump made sure the base understands the difference between the two candidates for Montana's U.S. House seat, Matt Rosendale and Kathleen Williams.

The president did key in on the U.S. Senate race, outlining Gov. Steve Bullock's presidential campaign and how Gov. Bullock changed his position on running for Senate.

"I watched, by the way, Steve Bullock during the presidential run, which by the way, he always said he doesn't want to run for the Senate, he wouldn't do a good job in the Senate," President Trump said.

In response to the president's comments, Gov. Bullock's office released this statement:

"The choice in this race is clear. Throughout his time in Washington, Senator Daines has been working for corporate special interests, not Montanans. Senator Daines has raked in $700,000 from the drug and insurance industries while voting to gut protections for people with pre-existing health conditions and to block measures to lower prescription drug costs. Governor Bullock decided to run for the US Senate so that Montanans have a Senator that puts Montanans first, not the corporations and special interests."

President Trump's tele-rally came on the same day Montana State University released their pre-election polling data. According to MSU's Science Professor David Parker, all major races are close and the poll has 3.9% margin of error.

According to the data, Governor Bullock leads Senator Daines. As for the open U.S House seat, Matt Rosendale leads Kathleen Williams by two points.