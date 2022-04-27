PARK CITY, Mont. - Park City Schools is asking voters to pass two bonds to build a new school. The two bonds together equal $16.745 million.

The new school would serve grades 7-12. It would be built on 20 acres of land Park City Schools already owns.

Park City Superintendent of Schools Dan Grabowska said space is tight right now.

"We have a lot of our different specials, our Special Ed, different types of things like that running out of closets, which is really tight," he said. "And it makes it hard for educational value. We have classrooms that are 600-700 square foot in size, which is pretty tight when you're trying to run 30 high school kids through it, or 30 junior high kids."

One feature of the new school would be a larger gym with more seating. Superintendent Grabowska said Park City is moving to Class B in 2023. He said the current gym seats about 350 people. The new gym would have seating for about 850- 1,000 people.

If the bonds pass, a new agriculture building would be built next to the new school building.

"We have a current ag facility," Grabowska said. "FFA is really important here in our community. We really want to have a facility that is more modern, more up-to-date, has all of the dust-filtration systems, that type of thing, safety features in it. And also, the ability to have greenhouse, have ag pens for the kids to do stuff and space to do some larger building projects too."

"And then, the other thing we're really looking at is increasing our abilities within the STEM units of school," he added. "So, technology, engineering, math, science. We really want to focus on that in this new facility. And, that's going to be a big help because we have limited capacity here for dealing with those classes."

The bond would also allow for upgrades to the current school building. Upgrades would include: a security upgrade to the main entry, an enlarged cafeteria and removal of modulars off the playground area. The current school building would continue to serve elementary students.

"What we are trying to do is look at our future," Superintendent Grabowska said. "And putting up a 7-12 facility with a new ag building, which we think is really important for our community, and a new gym, which is important as we're moving up to Class B in 2023. All of those things put together, kind of make for what we're hoping is a better educational value for our students."

Superintendent Grabowska said there are two bonds because Park City Schools is split into two school districts: the elementary and high school districts. He said both bonds need to pass for the new school to be built.

If the bonds pass, it would cost homeowners about $52/month on a $250,000 home. A calculator is available here.