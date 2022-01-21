BILLINGS, Mont. - Online voter registration (OVR) portals are being put up across Montana by Western Native Voice (WNV) with the goal of increasing voter registration.

Western Native Voice says the move comes after HB 176 was signed, which ended same-day voter registration.

“With legislation getting rid of same-day voter registration and the pandemic still lingering, our team began to brainstorm about how we could safely and effectively get more people registered to vote for the upcoming election without putting people in harm's way and being in those places where they already frequent,” said Ta’jin Perez, Deputy Director of Western Native Voice.

The organization says they hope to get kiosks in tribal offices, clinics, colleges, stores or anywhere people normally frequent.

After filling out the application, the applicant will be sent a partially completed application in the mail that they are responsible to sign, providing ID and mail-in when completed.

At this time four voter registration kiosks have been set up in Tribal communities.

Three OVR kiosks have been set up for the Fort Peck Tribes, including one in the lobby of the Fort Peck Tribal headquarters in Poplar and two on the Fort Peck Community College campuses in Poplar and Wolf Point.

The other kiosk is located in the lobby of the All Nations Health Clinic in Missoula.

“Western Native Voice is focused on providing services for people living in rural areas with limited access and in urban areas where people do business or get healthcare. By placing these voter registration portals in key locations, we hope that it will make it easier for people to register to vote by meeting them where they are,” said Ronnie Jo Horse, the Executive Director of Western Native Voice.

A new voter registration portal will be installed on Jan. 25 in the lobby of the Helena Indian Alliance Center and Perez will be at the clinic to install it and train staff.

WNV hopes to install as many as two or three kiosks in each tribal community before Montana’s congressional election this fall.

In the meantime, you can use WNV’s online voter registration portal by clicking here.