BILLINGS, Mont.- As of now, the top three candidates for Billings City Council Ward 3 are:
- Danny Choriki with 1,091 votes (26.83%)
- Charles W. Loveridge with 1,294 votes (31.82%)
- Bill Kennedy with 1,331 votes (32.73%)
The top two candidates will progress to the general election on November 7th.
Current voter numbers are as follows:
-Registered Voters - Total 14,180
-Ballots Cast - Total 4,066
-Voter Turnout - Total 28.67%
These results are unofficial until they are certified.
We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.