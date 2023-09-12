BILLINGS, Mont.- As of now, the top three candidates for Billings City Council Ward 3 are:

Danny Choriki with 1,091 votes (26.83%)

Charles W. Loveridge with 1,294 votes (31.82%)

Bill Kennedy with 1,331 votes (32.73%)

The top two candidates will progress to the general election on November 7th.

Current voter numbers are as follows:

-Registered Voters - Total 14,180

-Ballots Cast - Total 4,066

-Voter Turnout - Total 28.67%

These results are unofficial until they are certified.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.