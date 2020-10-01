Voting laws in every state

ction will no doubt be unlike any the country has had in the past.

It could play out in a couple different ways. If the upcoming election looks anything like what the country saw with the primaries earlier this year, voters might wait weeks to receive an absentee ballot and be at high risk of having their vote thrown out. States rejected tens of thousands of ballots they received by mail earlier this year over confusion about instructions on how to fill them out properly and delays with the postal service. But there’s also an opportunity for the upcoming election to go much more smoothly. Many states have expanded the ability for people to vote by mail, thrown out voter ID requirements, and even started offering outdoor polling sites to help people stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

No two states are exactly alike when it comes to the rules around voting, though, so it’s important to read up on your local voting laws and create a plan to cast your vote. Using a combination of sources including the National Conference of State Legislatures, BallotpediaRepresentUs, and Vote.orgStacker compiled a list of voting laws and policies for every state and Washington D.C. These laws include voter identification laws: Some states require identification (either with a photo or without), some don’t, and some make voters show proof of identification at a later date for their vote to count (also known as “strict” laws). The story also includes each state’s mail-in voting status, the state’s policies on early voting and voting with a felony conviction, as well as the deadlines for registering to vote. This list is up to date as of Sept. 18, 2020, but due to the nature of elections and the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is always a good idea to check your state’s specific voting laws before making a plan for registering and going to vote. Make sure to note any requirements about showing an ID, as well.

Click through to see how voting laws vary by state.

 Scott Olson // Getty Images

MONTANA - The plaintiff’s in the federal case, claiming Governor Bullock overstepped his authority by allowing counties to opt for all mail-in voting for the November 3rd general election have appealed their case to the 9th Circuit of appeals.

In their filing, the plaintiffs have asked the 9th Circuit to issue an emergency injunction, no later than October 8th to prevent mail-in ballots from being sent out to Montana voters on October 9th.

The case is on appeal to the 9th Circuit follows Judge Dana Christensen’s ruling Wednesday in favor of the Governor Steve Bullock supporting his decision to issue the order allowing counties to conduct an all-mail in election.

The plaintiffs argue that Montana law specifically does not allow for an all mail-in ballots for a general election and that the power to set election guidelines falls within the scope of the state legislature.

The plaintiffs also argue that because all Montana counties have some form in-person voting that an emergency does not exist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Dana Christensen denied a motion by the plaintiffs on Wednesday for a preliminary injunction while the case is on appeal prompting the need for the plaintiffs to file their request for an emergency injunction with the 9th Circuit on Thursday.

Read our earlier story: Complaint filed against Gov. Bullock, SOS Stapleton regarding mail-in voting directive denied

You can read the appeal filed with the 9th Circuit below.

Download PDF Mail-in ballot appeal to 9th circuit

