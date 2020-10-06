Montana gubernatorial candidates Greg Gianforte and Mike Cooney faced off in a debate Tuesday night.

Both candidates will look to fill the seat of current Montana Governor Steve Bullock, who is term limited.

Both candidates talked about getting Montanans back to work. Cooney said the state's budget is strong, and relief money needs to go to small businesses and schools. Gianforte stated he voted for the Cares Act, and claimed state taxes would go up if Cooney is elected Governor.

Public lands were also a hot topic. Both candidates saying they oppose the transfer of public lands to the state. Cooney claimed he would protect public lands from being sold to the state, which is something Gianforte said, "No one is proposing."

On the topic of education, Cooney argued boosting public school budgets should be a priority, while Gianforte said parents should be able to choose between private and public schools.

Both men also stated how they would handle economic recovery in the midst of this pandemic.

"The issue is the actions that have been taken have created an economic pandemic in the state here, we've lost 150,000 jobs, and many small businesses have closed," Gianforte said.

"We'll make sure people are wearing masks, make sure we are testing people make sure we are using hygeine and keeping away from big crowds, that is what we need to do...We need to do what science says to make sure we wip this thing and getting people back to work," Cooney said.

They both discussed energy jobs; Gianforte said he supports the coal industry, and wants to promote ingenuity with fossil fuels.

Cooney acknowledged fossil fuels, but said he wants to boost Montana's alternative energy presence.

To watch the full debate from Montana PBS, go here: https://www.montanapbs.org/programs/ElectionCoverage/