BILLINGS, Mont. - Mail-in ballots will go out to most voters in Montana on October 9. When you open your ballot, you'll be familiar with the names of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but will you recognize the name Jo Jorgensen?

Dr. Jo Jorgensen is the Libertarian candidate for president, and she, along with running mate Spike Cohen, will appear on the November ballot.

The two are are crisscrossing the country right now on a bus tour and are presenting a message that voters do have an alternative to re-electing President Trump or electing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Jorgensen's campaign material paints a picture of hope and innovation. If you'd like to learn more about the Jorgensen-Cohen ticket, you'll have your chance over the next two days.

Jorgensen's 'Real Change for Real People' bus tour will make a stop in Bozeman Friday night. She'll be at Bozeman Pond Park from 6 to 7 p.m. Doors open to the public at 5:45.

The bus tour pulls into Billings on Saturday. Jorgensen will be at Riverfront Park from 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you'd like to attend, you can register on Jorgensen's campaign website.