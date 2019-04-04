Former Montana democratic congressional candidate Kathleen Williams is gearing up for a new campaign.

According to a campaign announcement Williams plans to announce her campaign for statewide office in Yellowstone County Friday afternoon.

The release does not specify for which office Williams will seek but states that announcement will take place at 4:30 PM Friday in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

During her campaign for Montana's lone congressional seat Williams ran on a platform of affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, outdoor heritage and public service.